Livestream Kanye West & Drake’s Free Larry Hoover Concert

After finally ending their long-running cold war with some help from J Prince, Kanye West and Drake are getting together to play a benefit concert in Los Angeles tonight. The Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, is dedicated to the former Chicago gang leader who has been in prison since 1973 and is currently serving six life sentences for murder, drug conspiracy, and extortion.

The concert, Kanye’s first headlining show in five years, is intended to raise “awareness of the need for prison and sentencing reform” and will support Ex-Cons For Community And Social Change, Hustle 2.0, and Uptown People’s Law Center. “I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together,” Kanye said in a statement.

The show is being streamed live on Amazon Music, Prime Video, and the Amazon Music Twitch channel starting at midnight ET. It will also be shown live in select IMAX theaters across the country.