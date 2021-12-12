BADBADNOTGOOD Co-Founder Matthew Tavares Explains Departure
Back in 2019, BADBADNOTGOOD’s keyboardist Matthew Tavares left the band that he had co-founded. Since his departure, the Toronto group — which now includes Alex Sowinski, Chester Hansen, and Leland Whitty — has continued to release music, including a new album called Talk Memory earlier this year. When Tavares first announced that he was leaving the band — which came after he had already stepped back from touring for a couple years — he wrote that he was still “on good terms” with the group in a since-deleted statement.
On Friday, Tavares posted a new statement on his Instagram account explaining his departure from the band in greater detail. “I realize I’ve never really publicly talked about leaving BADBAD in anyway other than my post about it two years ago,” he wrote. “A post that I spent a lot of time mulling over to make sure it seemed balanced and inoffensive and gave an honest perspective into how hard of a decision it was for me to leave.”
“Unfortunately Alex and BBNG’s management didn’t agree, and I was unfollowed from their Instagram shortly after,” he continued. “Of course not without them commenting an emoji heart on my post to make sure no-one caught on and it was all ‘good vibes’. This is a small microcosm of what it was like to be in BADBAD the 9 years I was in the band.”
Tavares goes on to write that the band’s “environment was so negative” that he “needed to get out” and “couldn’t take it anymore.” He said that he felt slighted when the band’s press materials surrounding their new album didn’t mention his past contributions to the band. “Their new biography on their bandcamp doesn’t even mention my name,” he wrote. “When I was about to leave I was told by management to play along to this narrative so they don’t sacrifice their XL Record deal, and I did, but the record is out now and I can tell that the story will not be set straight by them.”
“While of course I can feel resentment and jealousy about not being on some big label or having the exposure of the band anymore, I have my freedom and I have love and I am surrounded by people who I respect and who respect me. It’s an incredible feeling,” Tavares concluded. “Do not assume I’m writing this from some angry place. I feel really grounded and happy, but I need to live honestly. I am unfortunately still afraid of BBNG. They have so many resources, so much legal power, a huge instagram following and are on one of the biggest labels in the world. That’s why it’s taken me so long to post it. But I can’t let my fear get in the way anymore.”
Here’s Tavares’ full Instagram statement:
