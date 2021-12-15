Hear New Dr. Dre Songs Featuring Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, More

In a few months, Dr. Dre will play the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside his past collaborators Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige. Today, Dre has let a whole lot of new songs out into the world, and some of them feature a few of those big-name collaborators. Rockstar Games has just released a new GTA V expansion called GTA Online: The Contract. It features a new set of songs for DJ Pooh’s West Coast Classics radio station, including a bunch of old Dre favorites and some new songs, as well.

Dr. Dre is famously slow to release new music, and we’ll probably never hear Detox, his long-planned follow-up to 2001. But this Grand Theft Auto expansion has six new songs, and most of those new songs have big guests. “Gospel,” for instance, pairs Dre up with his old protege Eminem, and longtime associate the D.O.C. gets in a few lines at the end. Anderson .Paak, who truly broke out after appearing on Dre’s Compton album in 2015, is on “The Scenic Route” alongside his Silk Sonic partner Bruno Mars, as well as Rick Ross. On “ETA,” Dre and .Paak join forces with Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes. Ty Dolla $ign and the late Nipsey Hussle appear on “Diamond Mine.” On the songs “Black Privilege” and “Fallin Up,” Dre flies solo.

All of these tracks are perfectly solid, but they’re replacement-level Dre, and none of them is anywhere near “Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang” or “The Next Episode.” Dre is a famous perfectionist, and he presumably decided that these GTA songs just weren’t good enough for a proper release. Still, it’s crazy that there are whole lot of new Dr. Dre tracks, with big guest stars, out on the world on a video-game expansion-pack soundtrack. People have already ripped all of those songs to YouTube, and you can hear them below.

The GTA expansion also features a new Freddie Gibbs song featuring Pusha T: