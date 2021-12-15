Big Sean Says Kanye West’s Drink Champs Diss Was “Some Bitch Ass Shit”

If you were watching Kanye West’s action-packed REVOLT TV Drink Champs appearance last month, you’ll probably remember him throwing shade at former GOOD Music mentee Big Sean. At the time, Ye said that signing Sean was “the worst thing I ever did,” adding, “When I die, on my tombstone it’s gonna say I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean.” Initially Sean laughed it off on Twitter, but now he’s recorded his own Drink Champs episode, and he’s got some choice words for West.

In a trailer for Sean’s episode, which airs Thursday night, the rapper called the comments “bullshit,” adding, “I love Kanye, bro. I love him for the opportunity he gave me and all these things, but I thought what he said was some bitch ass shit.” Sean also tossed aside the tombstone prop West used during his episode, saying, “Fuck this shit. Fuck what he talkin’ about.”

During his interview, West chalked his issues with Sean up to how “when I was running for office, both John Legend and Big Sean got used quick by the democrats to come at they boy that actually changed their life… that’s some sellout shit.” (Sean also recently left GOOD Music “to start getting a bigger cut,” as Sean put it at the time.)

The next day, Sean mostly seemed amused by the entire exchange, claiming to have hung out with West right after the Drink Champs interview. He wrote on Twitter, “Was just wit this man, he ain’t say none of that!!! And this was after the interview! I’m dying laughing at you @kanyewest.”

