LCD Soundsystem Cancel The Rest Of Their Brooklyn Residency Amid Omicron Spike

LCD Soundsystem have cancelled the last three nights of their Brooklyn Steel residency amid New York City’s Omicron COVID-19 spike. Per a tweet from Brooklyn Steel: “LCD Soundsystem’s shows at Brooklyn Steel on December 19, 20 and 21 have been cancelled. All tickets purchased via AXS will be automatically refunded – there is no action required if you purchased your tickets via AXS online or by phone.”

“you all have spoken. the last three shows are cancelled,” the band wrote in a statement that was posted to their social media accounts. “we’re so sorry to anyone who wanted to come regardless. to the people who made plans — travel or otherwise, or who fought to get these tickets. of course, you’ll get your money back and, as we said the other day, you will be first in line for tickets next time we play in nyc.”

Shortly before their show on Friday night, which went ahead as planned, LCD Soundsystem posted a statement saying that they were going to move forward with the final shows of their residency, which started last month. “You need to make your own decision as to whether you feel safe coming to see us,” the band wrote at the time. “If enough people want to cancel, we’ll cancel the shows and refund everything, putting you next in line as well.”

It’s unclear if these cancellations will impact the filming of the band’s live holiday special for Amazon, which is set to take place on December 22.