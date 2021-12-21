This past year, the Wrens finally fractured. The band had spent many, many years working on the follow-up to their beloved 2003 album The Meadowlands, and co-leader Kevin Whelan got sick of waiting. A few months ago, Whelan announced that he was leaving the Wrens and taking his songs with him. Whelan started a new project called Aeon Station, and he just released Observatory, a new album that features many songs originally intended for the next Wrens album. Charles Bissell, the other Wrens co-leader, was teasing a new Wrens album as recently as this past January. With the news of Whelan’s departure, Bissell said, “My songs have also been done for a couple years & will come out now…as a solo album, I guess.”

We didn’t know if Bissell’s next album would be considered a Wrens album or not, but we optimistically included a new Wrens album on our list of the most anticipated records of 2022. Bissell reached out to let us know that he is planning to release a new record in 2022 but that it won’t be listed as a Wrens record. He also said that the album will come out on Sub Pop, the label that signed the Wrens and released the Aeon Station album.

In a series of DMs to Stereogum, Bissell clarified what’s going on with the Wrens and his new record: