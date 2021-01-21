Charles Bissell Details New Wrens Album And Teases 2021 Release: “Plans Are Afoot”

Per Bissell, the Wrens have been in touch lately over Zoom to coordinate expectations for touring and album promo. He’s also been making plans with the label: “just really mundane stuff like, ‘Hey, if we were looking at a fall release, when would you need these masters by?'” He suggests a fall release would be preceded by a new single in June, but never explicitly confirms that timeline. He also has no plans to spill the beans about which label he’s dealing with: “I’m going to let them announce the record, because they’ve been so infinitely patient.”

Bissell says he looked to Homer’s The Odyssey for lyrical inspiration. Fittingly, the eight-minute “Three Types Of Reading Ambiguity,” which the Wrens released on cassette and leaked to YouTube a few years back, is “more representative than I think I would like it to be.” He elaborates, “There is one that sounds like McCartney was like, ‘Band On The Run and Venus On Mars aren’t quite ambitious enough, let me staple them together with bolts on their neck.’ That’s actually the album opener.” He also reiterates his statement from a prior interview that the album was really, finally done in June 2019, though he alludes to still nudging mixes after that point, and the interview implies that he hasn’t actually turned in the masters to the label yet.

Here’s Bissell’s explanation for all the times he previously said the album was done: “It was really just to make me finish and hand it in. Somehow if I went ahead and said it out loud, then I’d be forced to be done. But it didn’t really change anything, because I couldn’t solve the songs, I couldn’t figure out how to make them work. So you can want to be done, but that doesn’t mean you will be. Now it’s done, if that makes sense.” It mostly makes sense, but where this album is concerned, we’ll believe it when we finally hear from the label.