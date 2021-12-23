Up until the sudden and intense spike of COVID cases wracked New York City in the last week or so, LCD Soundsystem were embarking on what was meant to be one hell of a celebration when things were back to “normal.” Their first shows in three years were meant to be a 20-night residency, and I can tell you from personal experience they were some of the wildest, most emphatic, most overwhelming times I’ve seen this band. They, of course, eventually had to cancel the final several shows. But one part of the original plan remains intact: LCD’s intended epilogue, a holiday special.

As previously reported, LCD’s new Amazon Music holiday special is a two-part thing. It kicks off with a ’90s-inspired sitcom called All My Friends, directed by and starring Eric Wareheim, along with a bunch of other actors portraying members of LCD Soundsystem and their crew. Then there’s a pre-recorded LCD performance that seems of a piece with what they were doing at the Brooklyn Steel shows. That performance also included the band playing “Christmas Will Break Your Heart” for the first time ever, which will live on at Amazon Music as “christmas will break your heart (live holiday special edition – amazon original).”

The show is starting right now, and you can tune in below, via the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, or on Prime Video. You can watch tonight’s stream with or without a Prime membership, while the show will also remain on-demand for Prime member for a limited time.