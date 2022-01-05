Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty, otherwise known as Lontrell Williams, has pleaded guilty to a single firearms conspiracy charge, in a deal with federal prosecutors, sparing him from a possible life sentence for allegedly shooting a man at a Florida hotel.

According to Rolling Stone, the rising rapper pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes. Prosecutors decided to drop the other counts, which alleged that he fired a gun during a confrontation at the Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands on October 9, 2020.

Last October, Williams’ lawyer Bradford Cohen told Rolling Stone that they had entered into plea negotiations following the shooting victim, Brandon Cooper, being indicted on suspicion of taking part in a bank-fraud scheme.

In December, the 22-year-old rapper, who has been jailed since June in an arrest involving a separate incident, released a freestyle titled “Federal Contraband.” Posting to his Instagram account on December 17, he wrote, “Ima be back in a minute won’t be too long til I’m free.” A sentencing date has not been set yet.