In a couple of weeks, folk singer/songwriter Jake Xerxes Fussell will release new LP Good And Green Again. We’ve gotten a few tastes of it via singles like “Love Farewell,” “Breast Of Glass,” and “Frolic,” and now Fussell is back with another single, “Rolling Mills Are Burning Down.”

Featuring producer James Elkington on piano, “Rolling Hills Are Burning Down” is a crisp and delicately layered acoustic track — it evokes images of pastoral scenes that mirror the album’s verdant artwork. Listen below.

Good And Green Again is out 1/21 via Paradise Of Bachelors. Pre-order it here.