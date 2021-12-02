Jake Xerxes Fussell – “Breast Of Glass” & “Frolic”

Next month, folk performer Jake Xerxes Fussell will release his fourth album, Good And Green Again. We’ve already heard “Love Farewell,” and now we have two new cuts: “Breast Of Glass” and “Frolic.”

A gentle combination of finger-picked acoustic guitar and bass, “Breast Of Glass” is punctuated by echoing horns, courtesy of Anna Jacobson. Meanwhile, “Frolic” is a rootsy, twanging tune held together by sturdy foot stomps. Listen to both below.

Good And Green Again is out 1/21 via Paradise Of Bachelors. Pre-order it here.