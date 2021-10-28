Jake Xerxes Fussell – “Love Farewell”
Folk singer and guitarist Jake Xerxes Fussell has announced the new album Good And Green Again, his first to include original compositions. Produced by James Elkington, the LP features Casey Toll on upright bass, Libby Rodenbough on strings, Nathan Golub on pedal steel, Joe Westerlund on drums, Joseph Decosimo on fiddle, and Anna Jacobson on brass; Bonnie “Prince” Billy also contributes additional vocals. Listen to gorgeously wistful lead single “Love Farewell” below.
Good And Green Again is out 1/21 via Paradise Of Bachelors. Pre-order it here.