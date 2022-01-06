SNL Returns Live Next Week With Roddy Ricch As Musical Guest
The final Saturday Night Live of 2021 was cancelled at the last minute following a reported coronavirus outbreak on the set, which means that a planned Charli XCX performance did not go forward and the show was pretaped. But SNL will return next weekend on January 15 with a different musical guest: Roddy Ricch, who released a new album Live Life Fast at the end of the year, will be appearing on the show for the first time. West Side Story highlight Ariana DeBose will serve as host. No word on when, or if, Charli will have a makeup performance.