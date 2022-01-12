Guerilla Toss are back. Today, the band announced Famously Alive, their first full-length since 2018’s Twisted Crystal and their follow-up to 2019’s What Would The Odd Do? EP. After putting out two new tracks as part of Sub Pop’s singles series in 2020, Guerilla Toss have officially joined the label’s roster with Famously Alive, which the group — Kassie Carlson, Peter Negroponte, and Arian Shaifee — wrote and recorded at home during the pandemic.

“You have to be with yourself all the time during the pandemic,” Carlson said in a press release. “I had to figure out a way to manage my anxiety. The pandemic was hard, but it helped me get comfortable inside my own body. My peace of mind came out of being thrust into the deepest shit. This album is all about being happy, being alive, strength. It’s meant to inspire people.”

The band’s introducing the album with its opening track, the twitchy and sing-songy “Cannibal Capital.” Watch the song’s Lisa Schatz-directed music video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cannibal Capital”

02 “Famously Alive”

03 “Live Exponential”

04 “Mermaid Airplane”

05 “Wild Fantasy”

06 “Pyramid Humm”

07 “Excitable Girls”

08 “I Got Spirit”

09 “Happy Me”

10 “Heathen In Me”

TOUR DATES:

04/13 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

04/14 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/15 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

04/16 Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room – Third Man Records

04/17 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

04/19 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

04/20 Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

04/21 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

04/22 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

04/23 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

04/25 Portland, ME @ Space

04/26 Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville

04/27 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

04/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

04/29 Queens, NY @ TV Eye

04/30 Queens, NY @ TV Eye

Famously Alive is out 3/25 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.