Bonnaroo 2022 Lineup Headlined By J. Cole, Tool, & Stevie Nicks

The lineup for Bonnaroo 2022 is here. The festival returns to the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, TN this year from June 16 through 19, after last year’s already-delayed festival was cancelled at the last minute due to flooding from a hurricane. Bonnaroo 2022 is headlined by J. Cole, Tool, and Stevie Nicks, with DJ Gryffin getting top billing on Thursday night.

Also present at the fest will be the Chicks, Illenium, Flume, 21 Savage, Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Ricch, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Disclosure, Lord Huron, the War On Drugs, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Bleachers, Isaiah Rashad, Denzel Curry, Japanese Breakfast, Tove Lo, Billy Strings, $uicideboy$, Porter Robinson, Marc Rebillet, Chvrches, Ludacris, 100 gecs, Slowthai, Nathaniel Rateliff, Herbie Hancock, Puscifer, Wallows, Tinashe, Tierra Whack, the Weather Station, Nothing, Indigo De Souza, and more.

This year’s SuperJam will be organized by Jack Antonoff. It’s billed as “Jack Antonoff’s 1984.”

Tickets for the fest go on sale this Thursday (1/13) at noon CT. More details here.

