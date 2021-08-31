Bonnaroo 2021 Cancelled Due To Flooding, Was Set To Start In 2 Days

Bonnaroo 2021 has been cancelled — due to Hurricane Ida, not COVID. “We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo,” reads a statement from the festival’s organizers. “While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely.”

“We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience,” the statement continues. “Please find ways to safely gather with your Bonnaroo community and continue to radiate positivity during this disappointing time. WE WILL SEE YOU ON THE FARM IN JUNE 2022!”

All tickets will be refunded in as little as 30 days to the original method of payment; tickets will not roll over to 2022. The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival was scheduled to take place this weekend, September 2-5, on the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee; Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Tyler The Creator, and Lana Del Rey were set to headline. The festival had already been cancelled last year, and then moved to September this year, due to the pandemic.