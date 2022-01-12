Shamir – “Reproductive”

Shamir is releasing his new album Heterosexuality in a little under a month. Produced by Strange Ranger’s Isaac Eiger, who also releases music under the name Hollow Comet, Heterosexuality is a deeply personal album that directly confronts the Vegas-born, Philadelphia-based artist’s trauma and identity. We’ve already heard early tracks “Gay Agenda” and “Cisgender,” and today we’re getting another new song, the dreamy but razor-sharp “Reproductive.”

“‘Reproductive’ is a song that holds many meanings,” Shamir says in a statement. “It’s not as thematically poignant as most of my other songs. It’s a lyrically dense lament that touches on highly personal grievances such as generational curses, karma, and love.” Listen below.

Heterosexuality is out 2/11 on AntiFragile Music.