Shamir – “Reproductive”

New Music January 12, 2022 3:07 PM By Peter Helman

Shamir – “Reproductive”

New Music January 12, 2022 3:07 PM By Peter Helman

Shamir is releasing his new album Heterosexuality in a little under a month. Produced by Strange Ranger’s Isaac Eiger, who also releases music under the name Hollow Comet, Heterosexuality is a deeply personal album that directly confronts the Vegas-born, Philadelphia-based artist’s trauma and identity. We’ve already heard early tracks “Gay Agenda” and “Cisgender,” and today we’re getting another new song, the dreamy but razor-sharp “Reproductive.”

“‘Reproductive’ is a song that holds many meanings,” Shamir says in a statement. “It’s not as thematically poignant as most of my other songs. It’s a lyrically dense lament that touches on highly personal grievances such as generational curses, karma, and love.” Listen below.

Heterosexuality is out 2/11 on AntiFragile Music.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Vanessa Williams’ “Save The Best For Last”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Kris Kross’ “Jump”

    19 hours ago

    Elvis Costello Says He Won’t Perform “Oliver’s Army” Anymore And Radio Stations Should Stop Playing It

    3 days ago

    Wilco Respond To Fans’ Calls For Sky Blue Sky Fest Refunds

    18 hours ago

    Destroyer – “Tintoretto, It’s For You”

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest