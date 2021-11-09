Shamir – “Cisgender”

New Music November 9, 2021 8:49 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Shamir has kept busy these last few months, releasing a new single “Gay Agenda” and plotting out tour dates with Courtney Barnett and Lucy Dacus. Plus, he covered Esther Rose and Olivia Rodrigo and jumped on a track with Oberhofer. Now, the Philly-based art-pop performer has announced plans to release a new album next year called Heterosexuality. He’s accompanied the news with a chill-inducing single, “Cisgender,” which also got the video treatment.

With pounding drums and a high-register howl, Shamir denounces labels of any kind on “Cisgender,” where he declares, “I’m not cisgender/ I’m not binary, trans/ I don’t wanna be a girl/ I don’t wanna be a man/ I’m just existing on this godforsaken land/ And you can take it or leave it or you can just stay back.”

Opening up about the album, Shamir says in a statement, “I think this album is me finally acknowledging my trauma. Everyone knows I’ve been through so much shit and I kind of just rammed through, without really acknowledging the actual trauma that I do feel on almost a daily basis.”

Watch the video for “Cisgender” below.

Heterosexuality is out 2/11.

