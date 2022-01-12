Anaïs Mitchell – “On Your Way (Felix Song)”

New Music January 12, 2022 2:26 PM By Peter Helman

Anaïs Mitchell, the Hadestown creator, Bonny Light Horseman member, and frequent Bon Iver/Aaron Dessner collaborator, is releasing her first solo album in over a decade at the end of the month. The self-titled LP was produced by her Bonny Light Horseman bandmate Josh Kaufman and features Dessner, Michael Lewis, JT Bates, and Thomas Bartlett, with string and flute arrangements provided by Nico Muhly. We’ve already heard the lovely singles “Bright Star” and “Brooklyn Bridge,” and today, she’s sharing another song, an ode to a lost friend.

“I wrote ‘On Your Way (Felix Song)’ for my friend Felix McTeigue, who died unexpectedly in 2020,” Mitchelle explains. “We briefly had the same manager in our early ‘hustling days’ of trying to get a songwriter career going. I can picture us playing at the old Living Room on the lower east side, and me being one of five people in Felix’s audience, and vice versa. Felix was really fearless and present, he always had a guitar on his back, he was always writing something, he loved the act of just rushing headlong into writing, recording, not overthinking it. It’s a lesson I’ll return to for the rest of my life.”

Listen to “On Your Way (Felix Song)” below.

Here’s a special live performance of the song:

Anaïs Mitchell is out 1/28 via BMG. Pre-order it here.

