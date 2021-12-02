Anaïs Mitchell – “Brooklyn Bridge”

Anaïs Mitchell — Hadestown creator, Bonny Light Horseman member, prolific branch of the 37d03d family tree — will release her first solo album in more than a decade this winter. Mitchell’s self-titled solo LP is dropping in January, and she shared its lead single “Bright Star” back in October. Today comes a second advance track, a breathtakingly beautiful ballad called “Brooklyn Bridge.”

In a press release, Mitchell explains the song like so: “Having left New York, I was able to write a love letter to it in a way I never could when I was living there. It was like, fuck it. This is how I feel. There is nothing more beautiful than riding over one of the New York bridges at night next to someone who inspires you.” It’s much better than your average “Why I left New York” essay!

Below, find the studio version of “Brooklyn Bridge” and a live performance video.

Anaïs Mitchell is out 1/28 via BMG.