Roddy Ricch Cancels SNL After COVID Exposure, Bleachers Filling In

Roddy Ricch, who was set to make his Saturday Night Live debut as the show’s first musical guest of 2022 this weekend, has been forced to cancel his scheduled appearance due to exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

“Due to recent COVID exposure on my team and to keep everyone safe I won’t be able to perform on SNL this weekend,” the rapper wrote on his Instagram story. “I’m working with the SNL team to lock in a new date though! LOVE 🙏 STAY SAFE”

SNL has announced that Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers will fill in for Roddy Richh on the January 15 episode, which will be hosted by West Side Story star Ariana DeBose. Still no word on when, or if, Charli XCX will get a makeup date after her performance was cancelled due to the COVID spike in December.