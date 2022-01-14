Two years ago, the hyped-up alt-pop scion King Princess released their debut album Cheap Queen. Since then, they’ve been working on their follow-up album with their label boss Mark Ronson, a fellow NYC rich kid. We don’t know when that LP will arrive yet, but King Princess shared a couple of new singles, “Only Time Makes It Human” and “PAIN,” late last year. In the months ahead, King Princess will head out on a couple of big tours, with Kacey Musgraves and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. And today, they’ve got another new single.

The new King Princess track “Little Bother” is a collaboration with New York alt-soul singer Foushée, who’s on her own strange ascent right now. Foushée, a contestant on The Voice a few years ago, started to take off when Brooklyn drill rapper Sleepy Hallow sampled her on his viral hit “Deep End Freestyle.” Last year, she was the only guest on Vince Staples’ album. She’s going places.

“Little Bother” is a soft, assured heartbreak jam that King Princess co-wrote and co-produced with the Girlpool/Denzel Curry collaborator Zach Fogarty. It’s got King Princess and Foushée singing about past breakups over clean, rushing electric guitars. It’s one fo those songs that effectively erases all distinction between studio-pop and guitar-rock. Check it out below.

“Little Bother” is out now on Zelig Records.