King Princess – “Only Time Makes It Human”

Mikaela Straus, the young pop upstart better known as King Princess, released her debut album Cheap Queen last year. Since then, she’s gone on SNL and Colbert and played at huge festivals like Coachella and Glastonbury (remember those?). And today, she’s back with a new single called “Only Time Makes It Human,” produced by herself and regular collaborator Mike Malchicoff and co-produced by her Zelig Records label boss Mark Ronson. The groovy track comes with a video directed by Quinn Wilson featuring a King Princess avatar created by 3D artist Pastelae, and you can watch and listen to it below.