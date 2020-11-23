King Princess – “PAIN”

New Music November 23, 2020 12:15 PM By James Rettig

New Music November 23, 2020 12:15 PM By James Rettig

Last month, King Princess released a new song, “Only Time Makes It Human,” and today she’s back with another one, “PAIN.” Both seem to serve as precursors to a follow-up to last year’s Cheap Queen and, per Apple Music, she’s once again working on it with Mark Ronson. “PAIN” was co-written with Nick Long and Shawn Everett, who both had credits on King Princess’ debut album, and Tobias Jesso Jr., who had a featured guest spot.

“‘Pain’ is … probably my favorite song I’ve ever written,” King Princess said in a new interview with Zane Lowe. “I think what I love about it is it’s got that fucking piano. It’s the ultimate George Michael meets Erotica era Madonna meets an incredible remix if you’re in a gay club that makes you uncomfortable and horny.”

Check it out below.

