EARTHGANG – "All Eyes On Me"

January 14, 2022

EARTHGANG, the Atlanta rap duo made up of Olu and WowGr8, are releasing their new album Ghetto Gods at the end of the month. And today, they’re following up lead single “American Horror Story” with a Tupac-referencing new song called “All Eyes On Me.”

“You survived last year, get your hands up,” Olu raps in the chorus. “I know that money tight, that stimmy check light/ I should stash some but we gon’ ball for the night.” Listen and watch the video from Simon Chasalow and Hannan Hussain below.

Ghetto Gods is out 1/28 on Dreamville/Interscope.

