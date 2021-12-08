EARTHGANG – “American Horror Story”

Two years ago, EARTHGANG, the energetic boho-rap duo from Atlanta, released their debut album Mirrorland. Since then, they’ve collaborated with Gorillaz, remixed Brittany Howard, and taken part in Spiligion, the 2020 album from their extended Spillage Village crew. Today, EARTHGANG have announced that their Mirrorland follow-up is coming sooner rather than later. The duo’s second LP is called Ghetto Gods, and it’s set to arrive next month.

Along with the album announcement, EARTHGANG have shared “American Horror Story,” the first single from Ghetto Gods. It’s a sharp, finely observed track with a funky, watery beat from producer Natra Average. Johnny Venus raps about America’s unending legacy of slavery and racism — “Stuck over here like 400 years/ Stayed iced-out through the pain and my tears/ Ice in my veins, ice in my ears” — while Doctur Dot tries to envision a better world. Check it out below.

Ghetto Gods is out 1/28 on Dreamville/Interscope.