EarthGang – “Up”

EarthGang, an Atlanta rap duo with a clear and pronounced OutKast influence, are part of the roster at J. Cole’s Dreamville label, and they were all over the Dreamville compilation Revenge Of The Dreamers III earlier this summer. They’re also part of the loose Atlanta collective Spillage Village, alongside fellow Dreamville up-and-comer J.I.D and young R&B star 6LACK. For months now, EarthGang have been promising their Dreamville debut album Mirrorland. And today, they’ve shared the new single “Up.”

“Up” has actually been out in the world for the better part of a year; EarthGang performed it as part of the live-in-studio COLORS video series last September. But today, they’ve shared the proper studio version — a skittering, expressive banger that showcases their screechy, stretched-out, technically impeccable vocals. It’s a promising piece of music, and it suggests that Mirrorland could be a big deal. Listen to it below.

There’s no release date yet for Mirrorland, but “Up” is out now at the streaming services.