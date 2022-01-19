Stream Chapter 3 Of Beach House’s New Album Once Twice Melody

News January 18, 2022 9:59 PM By James Rettig

Stream Chapter 3 Of Beach House’s New Album Once Twice Melody

News January 18, 2022 9:59 PM By James Rettig

Beach House are releasing their eighth studio album Once Twice Melody in full next month, but the Baltimore band has been rolling it out in chapters since they announced it in the fall. We heard chapter one in November (and named “Superstar” in our best songs of the week list) and chapter two in December (“New Romance” was our chosen highlight from that) and now Beach House are sharing Once Twice Melody‘s third chapter. There’s five songs this time around — “Sunset,” “Only You Know,” “Another Go Around,” “Masquerade,” and “Illusion Of Forever” — and you can check them out, with animated visual accompaniments, below.

Once Twice Melody is out in full 2/18 via Sub Pop (US) / Bella Union (UK/Europe) / Mistletone (Australia / New Zealand).

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “I’ll Be There” (Feat. Trey Lorenz)

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    When We Were Young Fest Will Bring Every ’00s Emo-Pop Band To Vegas This Fall

    10 hours ago

    Bono Says He Hates U2’s Name, Songs, Singer

    11 hours ago

    Kanye West – “Eazy” (Feat. The Game)

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest