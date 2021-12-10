The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify.

Welcome to end-of-year season. We’ve already talked about the year’s best albums (and EPs) and highlights from a few specific genres, and we still have plenty more 2021 recaps coming next week. For now, here are the five best songs of the week.