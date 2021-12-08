The 10 Best Jazz Albums Of 2021

As the second year of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic draws to a close, live music is slowly coming back. Bands are returning to the recording studio. And we’re all — artists, fans, and music industry folks alike — trying to predict what the future may hold. Jazz, a genre familiar with precarity even at the best of times, has been altered in fundamental ways by the events of 2020 and 2021.

The creative responses to pandemic life have been fascinating. It feels like more solo albums have come out in the last two years than at any time since the early ’70s, when the loft jazz scene and the gradual dissolution of the ’60s avant-garde led a lot of artists to make extended, highly individualistic statements. This time, it’s been by necessity, but a lot of the resulting work has been fascinating and emotionally powerful. I would point to albums by saxophonists Sam Gendel, Jaleel Shaw, and JD Allen; trumpeter Wadada Leo Smith; and guitarist Jeff Parker, among others, as examples of genuinely moving music that expand the possibilities of solo instrumental performance.

On the other hand, there’s also been a lot of remote collaboration, which is in some ways even more fascinating, because it represents a fundamental break with the mythology of jazz. Since the music’s earliest days, it’s always been about live interaction. Gather the players in the room, give them the music, and record them engaging with it and each other. In the late 1960s, when Miles Davis and Teo Macero began using the studio as an instrument and abandoning the idea of the “perfect take” in favor of an approach that collaged exciting moments, layered on overdubs and edits, and generally took advantage of all the technology available to pop and rock musicians, it felt like a revolution. And while overdubs and edits are common practice these days, jazz musicians still try to retain the feel of organic interaction as much as possible. Under pandemic conditions, though, many artists, from guitarist John McLaughlin to drummer Nate Smith to the duo of Pino Palladino and Blake Mills, have made albums on which individual musicians contribute their parts remotely and the completed work is assembled after the fact. The majority of jazz musicians still prefer to get together in the studio and make music in the moment, but the embrace of this kind of remote collaboration has often yielded thrilling results in the past, and I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see it become more common in the next few years, particularly among younger players.

Some of the albums below are one-off studio assemblages, while others are documents of working bands. Some are tightly composed, while others are freely improvised. Some stretch the limits of jazz, or push into other musical realms entirely, but all of them point the way toward a very vital future. Let’s hope we all get to experience it together.