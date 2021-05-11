In the last several years, much has been said about a vibrant new jazz scene cohering in London. And in that timeframe, Shabaka Hutchings has often been positioned as the luminary and center of the scene, and understandably so. Hutchings is incredibly prolific, constantly putting out one release or another with one of this three projects. There’s Shabaka And The Ancestors, in which he collaborates with South African jazz musicians. There’s the Comet Is Coming, the psychedelic space voyage trio he has with Dan Leavers on synths and Max Hallett on drums. Then there’s Sons Of Kemet, his longest-running and perhaps most acclaimed project, who we last heard from in 2018, when they released Your Queen Is A Reptile.

Your Queen Is A Reptile was the third Sons Of Kemet album but their first for Impulse!, the label Hutchings signed all of his projects to. It garnered them a Mercury Prize nomination and brought a lot more attention not only to Kemet, but to Hutchings and the entirety of the London jazz scene. In the last decade, we’ve seen some interesting plot twists in the world of jazz, with artists like Christian Scott and Kamasi Washington not only pushing the limits of that genre, but breaking into a more mainstream consciousness. Hutchings, with his web of entrancing and exciting albums under each of these three projects, has now done the same.

All of which is to say, Sons Of Kemet’s new album Black To The Future arrives to some pretty high expectations: the next step within the Kemet chronology, the first full-length Hutchings is releasing since Shabaka And The Ancestors’ similarly acclaimed 2020 release We Are Sent Here By History. Hutchings’ albums are often densely narrative at the same time that they are urgently political, which also makes it relevant that Black To The Future is the first album he’s made in the wake of last year’s resurgence of BLM protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. And Black To The Future succeeds in every way you would hope and expect it to. It is another vital piece of music from Hutchings’ universe, one that continues to challenge genre constrictions and expand what Sons Of Kemet can be. It engages directly with issues of race and identity on the other side of 2020, but also on the other side of centuries.

Hutchings might have three distinct projects, but they are also part of one ongoing conversation. Like Your Queen Is A Reptile and We Are Sent Here By History, Black To The Future has a conceptual arc to it, the song titles forming a poem. Hutchings provides clarinet and saxophone while being joined by collaborators specific to the project — Theon Cross on tuba plus dual percussionists Edward Wakili-Hick and Tom Skinner. That means Black To The Future continues the vein of Hutchings’ music consistent with past Sons Of Kemet albums — heavy on grooves and percussion, a propulsive and convulsive sound that is, at the same time, laden with mourning and thematic weight.

This quartet moves as one organism now. On opener “Field Negus,” they create a humid and anxious cloud. More often, they are a roiling, fiery thing — immediately after “Field Negus,” “Pick Up Your Burning Cross” simmers with Hutchings’ layers of clarinet and saxophone creating swirling melodies against a clattering backdrop of drums. Given the tuba-drums-drums lineup, rhythm is crucial to Sons Of Kemet. They make songs that are almost danceable, but just a bit off-kilter and unsteady, music seeking a release from generations of suffering but still beset by its persistence in modern life. Across the album, they lock into powerful grooves, like the guttural beginning of “Hustle,” a rumble that’s impossible to not feel make its way deep into your muscles. Years ago, Hutchings told Stereogum contributor Phil Freeman that he chases what he calls “stupid sax” — although he has impressive technical chops, he’s trying to get at a primal, direct feeling. Even without other voices beamed in on Black To The Future, Sons Of Kemet are plenty capable of riff-driven, catchy jazz, stuff that worms its way into your head before confronting you with the darker currents running through it.

Occasionally, that’s glimpsed musically as well. Hutchings tosses off infectious and direct leads, but he then turns around and leads you into much more meditative or wounded places. One of the most sneakily powerful moments on the album occurs in “Let The Circle Be Broken,” when an easy funk breaks down as Hutchings saxophone begins to sputter and choke, unable to get the words out anymore. “Envision Yourself Levitating” is an equally slippery track, opening with an airy layer of reeds that at first approximates the challenge set forth by the title before becoming something eerier, a sigh of loss.