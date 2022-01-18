Stevie Wonder Urges Senators To Protect Voting Rights

News January 18, 2022 3:54 PM By James Rettig

Stevie Wonder has shared a short video urging Senators to protect voting rights, just as politicians take the debate over new voting rights legislation to the Senate floor.

“Any Senator who cannot support the protection of voting rights in the United States Of America cannot say that they support the Constitution,” Wonder said in his video. “Stop the hypocrisy, cut the bull-tish. If you care and support our rights, do the hard work. You can’t please everybody, but you can protect all of us. And to keep it all the way real? The filibuster is not working for democracy. Why won’t you?”

