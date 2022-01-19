This week, Band Of Horses were supposed to release their first new album since 2016’s Why Are You OK. It’s been pushed back to March, so instead we get one more new single. Leading up to the release of Things Are Great, the band has shared “Crutch” and “In Need Of Repair,” and now they’re back with “Lights.”

Lead singer Ben Bridwell opened up about “Lights” in a statement:

I was with my family at an indoor water park hotel. On my last day there, I was walking down the hall and this guy was like, “Ben?” It happened to be this dude that was producing the film that I was writing the score for. We met up in the family-friendly hotel bar which gets closed down by us at 10:00, at which point we then ended up in the parking lot. We get a little loose — nothing too crazy, but we ended up dodging security guards. Our story then goes on to when I’m back home and someone had broken into my house. With the cops that ended up being around, there were more people turning the lights on us, one way or another. At the parking lot of the hotel, it was the security guards turning them on to check on us out there and at home, it was the lights going on and off with these cops. I’m drawing metaphors here and there from these two stories. Also, things were going poorly for me at that time and that kind of peppers the entire track.

Things Are Great is out 3/4 on BMG.