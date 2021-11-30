Band Of Horses – “In Need Of Repair”

Earlier in the fall, Band Of Horses shared that they were planning to release their first album since 2016’s Why Are You OK. In January, the indie staples will drop Things Are Great. So far, we’ve heard the delightful lead single “Crutch,” and now Ben Bridwell’s band has an equally lovely follow-up: “In Need Of Repair.”

Sounding directly inspired by Pink Floyd’s “Hey You” (no, literally “In Need Of Repair” begins with a similarly intoned greeting), Band Of Horses’ latest is a rumination on broken relationships, with the band harmonizing “it’s not enough” on repeat in the chorus. Have a listen below.

Things Are Great is out 1/21 on BMG.