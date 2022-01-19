Undeath – “Rise From The Grave”

New Music January 19, 2022 10:01 AM By Chris DeVille

The hellacious Rochester death metal quintet Undeath have announced their sophomore album It’s Time… To Rise From The Grave. The album, which follows 2020 debut Lesions Of A Different Kind, is out in April via Prosthetic, and the video for its quasi title track “Rise From The Grave” is out now. In a press release, primary songwriter and guitarist Kyle Beam says the track “is Undeath refined to its deadliest aspects. Blood curdling vocals, bonesaw guitars, slamming bass, and skull crushing drums, fused with a focused hook that brings the decayed mass together as a banging death metal track. We hope you all enjoy, bang your head and scream along.”

There’s also a statement from vocalist Alexander Jones about director Errick Easterday’s gory music video:

We knew we wanted to go kind of over-the-top with this video but still have it feel like something you might catch on Headbanger’s Ball in the ’90s. Think “Sentenced To Burn” or “Rapture.” Luckily enough we met Errick while we were recording the album and when it came time to start plotting out the video, we knew he was the guy for the job. I think the end result is a great little encapsulation of what our band is all about — big riffs and plenty of gore.

Watch the “Rise From The Grave” video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Fiend For Corpses”
02 “Defiled Again”
03 “Rise From The Grave”
04 “Necrobionics”
05 “Enhancing The Dead”
06 “The Funeral Within”
07 “Head Splattered In Seven Ways”
08 “Human Chandelier”
09 “Bone Wrought”
10 “Trampled Headstones”

It’s Time… To Rise From The Grave is out 4/22 on Prosthetic.

Errick Easterday

Chris DeVille Staff

