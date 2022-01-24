Lauren Spencer-Smith Is Gen Z’s New Favorite Breakup Balladeer

If 2021 belonged to Olivia Rodrigo, 2022 is already about searching for the next Olivia Rodrigo. To that end, the pop machine is currently fixated on 18-year-old Canadian singer Lauren Spencer-Smith, who American Idol fans might remember from Season 18, where Spencer-Smith, then just 16, made it to the Top 20 singing P!nk’s “What About Us” and Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way.”

What’s nice about the TikTok era, though, is that you don’t even have to crack a talent show’s top 10 anymore in order to build a fanbase or even get a song to chart. TV talent shows are barely even launching pads anymore, and it’s easy to see why: Reality shows, especially the ones that air on major networks like NBC and ABC, are so heavily edited, the narratives already so predetermined, that they lack the organic word-of-mouth buzz that forges so many of today’s younger pop stars.

Since her time on American Idol, the Vancouver Island native received a nomination at the Juno awards and has been releasing music as an independent artist, dropping an EP in 2020 (Mixed Emotions) and a smattering of singles, such as “Back To Friends,” “For Granted,” and a soaring, “Driver’s License”-esque breakup anthem called “Fingers Crossed.”

Though “Fingers Crossed” officially dropped in early January, Spencer-Smith began dropping breadcrumbs around it back in November when she posted a super-casual 47-second clip of her jammed in the studio. That clip now has more than 23 million views, effectively building up hype for the eventual release of a fleshed-out “Fingers Crossed” studio version.

In a way, Spencer-Smith is a hybrid model. Because of its algorithm-friendly likeness to “Driver’s License,” “Fingers Crossed” is catnip for industry execs hungering for another Rodrigo success story. And yet “Fingers Crossed” also has organic fan support; Spencer-Smith currently has almost 3 million TikTok followers, and creators are using “Fingers Crossed” to soundtrack everything from their romantic dissolutions to being ghosted and even parting ways with ex-best friends. “Everyone has that one person — whether it’s a family member, friend, ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend — who they feel they spent time on for no reason,” Spencer-Smith said when the track debuted. (Ironically, she has said that she wrote “Fingers Crossed” after entering into a newer, healthier relationship that caused her to reflect on a previous one.)

Tab over to Spotify and you’ll see how “Fingers Crossed” has more than 32 million streams, putting Spencer-Smith at #1 on Spotify’s Pop Rising playlist. It’s currently among Spotify’s top 20 songs globally and briefly cracked the streaming service’s American top 10. On YouTube, the track has nearly 2 million views. In the UK, “Fingers Crossed” is charting in the top 5, right up there with Adele. While introducing it to her followers, Spencer-Smith said, “This is for anyone [getting] out of a toxic relationship, OK?” Seeing as how TikTok is where people under 25 go to broadcast mental health struggles, “storytime” their breakups, self-diagnose, and call out narcissistic parents and exes, it makes total sense that “Fingers Crossed” would take off on that particular platform. (Her team maintains that they have “not put a single dime behind marketing this song”.)

Then there are the myriad similarities to “Driver’s License.” Musically, “Fingers Crossed” is also a slow burn but leans harder on Spencer-Smith’s vocals, which are layered into billowing harmonies. Thematically, the two songs have a lot in common, too: Both are about betrayal — pretty words said in the heat of the moment before fading away and ultimately amounting to nothing (“All you did was prove me wrong / When you said you loved me / Well, you must’ve had your fingers crossed”). These are gripping coming-of-age stories about someone’s first real brush with dishonesty in the romantic context. As Sheryl Crow once said, “The first cut is the deepest.” God, it’s brutal out here.

Adding to its rise is a “Fingers Crossed” remix by buzzy TikTok singer Elijah Woods (not to be confused with Lord Of The Rings actor Elijah Wood), who gives Spencer-Smith’s track a gentle boost with a touch of rhythm and his own vocal on the second verse. She doesn’t have any other collabs (yet), but Spencer-Smith is known to sing cover songs in TikTok-friendly locales, like in the front seat of her car. Her rendition if Adele’s “Easy On Me” currently has more than a million likes. (Rising) stars: they’re just like us! They blast Adele in the car! They have singalongs with friends — sorry, besties! Fans no doubt feel a kinship with Spencer-Smith, and it’s more than just her Taylor Swift-adjacent confessional lyrics. Her entire presentation is comfy-cozy and totally approachable; a typical video will have Spencer-Smith lounging around in sweats, turning an otherwise average setting — like a car or a living room — into a concert hall.

Clearly, Spencer-Smith is on the precipice. “So much is happening!” she recently told Billboard. “Just today, Ryan Tedder messaged me and said he liked my song. I was freaking out about that. Dan from Dan + Shay messaged me today too. I said to him, ‘I tried to get tickets to your concert when I was 16 and I cried when I couldn’t! I love you!'” However you feel about names like Ryan Tedder and Dan + Shay, those are some significant co-signs. And as 2022 unfolds, don’t be surprised if you spot Spencer-Smith’s name dotting more of the pop-music landscape.