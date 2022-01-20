ALTO ARC – “Bordello”

ALTO ARC are a new supergroup that consists of hyperpop producer Danny L Harle, Hundred Waters’ Trayer Tryon, Deafheaven singer George Clarke, and makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench. That’s a pretty eclectic and exciting group of people, and today they’re announcing their self-titled debut EP, out next month on the great heavy music label Sargent House.

The band’s first official song together was “Nocebo,” which was included on the soundtrack to one of Euphoria‘s special episodes last year. And now we’re hearing the EP’s bracing lead single “Bordello,” which comes with a music video from Elizaveta Porodina starring Clarke and Ffrench. “Working with Elizaveta to see her vision through was wonderful and I couldn’t be happier with how beautifully this song was interpreted and captured,” Clarke says.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working on this video,” Porodina adds. “Telling this story felt like opening an old book and uncovering a sinister fairy tale. An eerie vibrating presence fell over the rooms we built up, and it felt like oscillating from one dark world to another. It’s a privilege to witness such rare and magical moments.” Watch and listen below.

ALTO ARC is out 2/11 via Sargent House.