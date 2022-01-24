It’s been nearly a month since Jordan Olds’ great video series Two Minutes To Late Night released its last all-star metal cover of a beloved classic. (The last time we heard from was Christmas, when they were naturally taking on King Diamond’s “Halloween.”) Today, though, Two Minutes To Late Night has returned in a big way, with Olds leading a massive 10-minute David Bowie cover with a legendary guitar-shredder.

As it happens, yesterday was the 45th anniversary of Station To Station, the classic 1976 album where David Bowie unveiled his Thin White Duke persona and established the wigged-out art-rock sound that he would go on to explore on his Berlin trilogy. Legend has it that Bowie made the album while on a strict diet of milk, red peppers, and cocaine. If most of us were going to cover a Station To Station track, we would probably try out the hit “Golden Years,” but this is not the Two Minutes To Late Night way. Instead, Jordan Olds and friends have worked their magic on the album’s massive, sprawling 10-minute title track. As it turns out, that riff works great as doom.

The big news about this “Station To Station” cover is that it features Marty Friedman, the former Megadeth guitarist who’s had a second life as a TV celebrity in Japan, just shredding all over everything. Alongside Martin, we get guitar from Jordan Olds and from Laura Pleasants, the former Kylesa member who currently leads the Georgia psych-rock band the Discussion. Chris Johnson, of Deafheaven and Doomriders, plays bass, while Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats’ John Rice plays drums. Emily Lee, from bands like Shearwater and Loma, plays keyboards, and she shared lead-vocal duties with Olds. A whole lot of the cover is made to look like a black-and-white art film, a nice touch. Below, check out the Two Minutes To Late Night cover and the Bowie original.

