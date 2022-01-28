Nobody seems to be especially excited about the continued existence of the daytime television variety program Ellen. These days, even Ellen DeGeneres seems ready to close her eyes and pretend that the whole thing never happened. But Ellen still exists, and it still sometimes books indie rock bands, which means it sometimes still appears on this website. Sometimes, this can lead to weird spectacles, like the tetchy Parquet Courts performance from a couple of weeks back. Sometimes, it can lead to exceedingly normal spectacles, like today’s Japanese Breakfast performance.

Japanese Breakfast just finished an extremely busy year, and they’ve now got another extremely busy year ahead of them. A couple of days ago, Japanese Breakfast released their cover of Yoko Ono’s “Nobody Sees Me Like You Do.” This summer, the band will play every festival in existence. And today, the group played a smooth, assured version of their Jubilee single “Be Sweet” on Ellen. Every time she’s on TV, bandleader Michelle Zauner seems to radiate more and more confidence. On Ellen today, she was a star. Watch the performance below.

Jubilee is out now on Dead Oceans. Read our 2021 feature on Japanese Breakfast here.