A few months since releasing 2021’s Friends That Break Your Heart, James Blake has teamed up with Euphoria composer Labrinth for a spare, haunting new track called “(Pick Me Up) Euphoria,” which — you guessed it — appears on the soundtrack for Euphoria Season 2. Their collaboration follows the recently released Tove Lo soundtrack entry, “How Long,” and last week’s Lana Del Rey ballad “Watercolor Eyes.”

Spotlighting Blake’s falsetto, the song reflects Euphoria‘s emotional extremes, with lyrics referencing “escape,” “no control,” and “sweet relief.” Listen below.

Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack) is out 2/25 via Interscope Records.