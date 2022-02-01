Calexico – “El Mirador”

New Music February 1, 2022 9:00 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Last we heard from Southwest indie standouts Calexico, they were releasing a Christmas album, 2020’s Seasonal Shift. Now, they’ve announced their 10th studio album, El Mirador, written and recorded alongside Sergio Mendoza. Today, they’re sharing the album’s title track, which also comes with an adventurous animated video.

El Mirador is dedicated to family, friends and community,” Calexico’s Joey Burns says of the band’s latest project. “The pandemic highlighted all the ways we need each other, and music happens to be my way of building bridges and encouraging inclusiveness and positivity. That comes along with sadness and melancholy, but music sparks change and movement.”

Watch the video for “El Mirador” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “El Mirador”
 02 “Harness The Wind ”
03 “Cumbia Peninsula ”
04 “Then You Might See”
 05 “Cumbia del Polvo ”
06 “El Paso”
 07 “The El Burro Song ”
08 “Liberada ”
09 “Turquoise ”
10 “Constellation” 
11 “Rancho Azul” 
12 “Caldera”

El Mirador is out 4/8 via ANTI-.

