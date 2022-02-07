Battle Of The ‘00s Hard-Rock Bands

Change is inevitable. The clock ticks, the earth travels around the sun, we age and celebrate birthdays/anniversaries, and time marches on. But if you tab over to Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, a funny thing happens. Time is frozen, like an everlasting gobstopper or one of those perfectly preserved midcentury interiors you see on TikTok. There, hard-rock lifers Three Days Grace are up against genre rivals/contemporaries Shinedown for the most number ones in the 40-year history of the chart. This week Three Days Grace have a song called “So Called Life” (which should read “So-Called Life” — ugh, my chronic urge to copy-edit song titles) at #1. It’s the band’s 16th chart-topper and its first since 2019 (“Right Left Wrong”). The competition is amplified, too, by the fact that both bands are releasing new albums this spring, with Three Days Grace dropping Explosions in May and Shinedown releasing Planet Zero in April.

When I think of Three Days Grace, which to be honest I haven’t since about the year 2003, I think of that Top 40 anger-banger “I Hate Everything About You,” which enjoyed a real hot streak at the time; it’s the band’s longest running song on the Modern Rock chart at 45 weeks. And if I had to spend more time thinking about Three Days Grace, I’d remember how they were one of a cluster of post-grunge and nu-metal-adjacent acts that sprang out of the early aughts, on par with Hoobastank, Sevendust, Chevelle, and Seether. As an adult, I’ve dependably received press releases about these bands every couple of years and am reminded that these bands still release music, still tour, and — lo and behold — still chart. While people spent the last decade complaining that the guitar and rock music were dead, these early-to-mid-aughts guitar bands AllMusic.com tags as “Guys’ Night Out” kept chugging along.

If you, like me, haven’t spent much time thinking about Three Days Grace since The O.C. was on the air, let’s do a brief history of their career. Formed in Ontario in 1992(!), Three Days Grace originally called themselves Groundswell until switching to their current name five years later. Eventually, “I Hate Everything About You” caught the attention of the then still-hot Jive Records and the group dropped their self-titled debut album in 2003, which, by 2006, had sold more than a million copies. In 2004, their second single “Just Like You” became their first to hit #1, and in the years since, they’ve steadily released a stream of new albums, from 2006’s One-X and all the way up to this spring’s forthcoming Explosions. Three Days Grace kept raking in the number ones even after longtime frontman Adam Gontier left the band in 2013, with Matt Walst taking his place.

Shinedown, meanwhile, originally hail from Jacksonville, Florida, and while they formed nearly a decade after Three Days Grace, they broke through at a similar time in rock music. Both bands have sludgy nu-metal guitars in common, but Shinedown lead singer Brent Smith seemed more intent on channeling Stone Temple Pilots’ Scott Weiland via howling singles like “Fly From The Inside” (still slaps), “45,” and “Burning Bright.” Their debut studio album Leave A Whisper also dropped in 2003 and went platinum two years later. Shinedown, too, have released albums every few years: Us And Them (2005), The Sound Of Madness (2008), Amaryllis (2012), Threat To Survival (2015), and Attention Attention (2018).

Three Days Grace and Shinedown are obviously different bands from different countries, but isn’t it funny how they keep bumping up against each other in the pit?

Before this week, Shinedown had amassed the most #1 singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock charts, with 16 total. But the two bands have been battling it out for much of the last decade for that top spot. As Billboard reports, Three Days Grace previously held the record for the most Mainstream Rock Airplay number ones when it surpassed Van Halen in 2018. In 2020, Shinedown tied Three Days Grace at 15 number ones apiece and subsequently beat them with its 16th number one later that year. Now, however, “So Called Life” puts Three Days Grace on equal footing with Shinedown.

For their part, both bands appear to be on just fine terms with one another — in 2012, they teamed up for an arena tour, and more recently they shared a stage at SiriusXM’s Octane Home Invasion Festival. Just this past year, when “So Called Life” dropped, Walst addressed the chart “rivalry,” telling the Scotty Mars Show:

Those guys are super supportive of us. We were on a co-headlining tour with them back in 2012 when I joined the band, and you know, it was kind of a shock to them too because they were co-headlining with Three Days Grace and now the singer had changed, but Brent Smith from Shinedown was super supportive, came out saying, “We just wanna put on a great concert, we support these guys and what they’re doing.” So if that band would had turned around and said ‘We don’t want to do this tour; your camp has changed,’ then that wouldn’t have happened and it would’ve been a big blow to the band. We had pyro, they had a ton of lights… We’d love to get back on tour with them and just play hits.”

That’s a nice statement, and I don’t doubt its authenticity. (So-called “rivalries” tend to be born of editorializing more than anything else, I think.) Relic-y acts like this should stick together, for potential ticket sales, if nothing else. The more worrying issue, perhaps, is that this radio format is still being ruled by bands that were popping off when Billie Eilish was a baby. Change is inevitable, and change is good. I’m not trying to hate on either Three Days Grace or Shinedown — there are some decent hooks there, and I have a weird soft spot for ’90s/’00s post-grunge (I did interview Fuel, after all). But I wish “modern rock” was actually, well, modern.

There are exceptions — certain younger acts are shaking up the format. Scrolling through Octane’s playlists, I notice Fame On Fire, who sounds like Post Malone meets Linkin Park meets Metallica. And a moody quartet named Bad Omens sounds like the second coming of Evanescence. There’s also a group called Northlane that forges strobing EDM and electronica from a hard rock/metal foundation. Like other popular genres, hard rock has adapted to the “genreless” format, cherrypicking from a vast quantity of available influences. But I fear these newer acts have a much steeper incline to achieve Three Days Grace and Shinedown status. The older bands caught the post-grunge wave while it was still mid-air, resulting in gold and platinum debut albums. The guitar is only just starting to wake up from its ’10s mainstream slumber. How long will the younger set have to wait?