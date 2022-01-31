“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Becomes The Second Disney Song To Hit #1

Up until today, only one song from a Disney animated movie had reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. For a single week in 1993, Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle’s adult-contempo pop version of the Aladdin theme “A Whole New World” sat at the top of the chart. (By sheer coincidence, our Number Ones column on “A Whole New World” ran today.) Other Disney songs — “Beauty And The Beast,” “Can You Feel The Love Tonight,” “Let It Go” — have been huge hits, but none of them have gone all the way to the top of the pop chart. Today, though, the surprise Encanto hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has joined “A Whole New World,” becoming Disney’s second-ever #1 hit.

Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote and produced “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” a bright and chaotic number that crams a whole lot of exposition and psychology into its three minutes and 41 seconds. It’s sung mostly by the Encanto cast members Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, and Stephanie Beatriz. Nobody at Disney picked “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” as the big hit from Encanto. It’s not a standard sweeping ballad, and it’s lyrically dense enough to be incomprehensible for anyone who hasn’t seen the movie. (Disney submitted another Encanto song, “Dos Oruguitas,” for Oscar contention.) But ever since Encanto started streaming on Disney+ late in December, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has become a viral smash, especially among kids. The song has been rising fast up the Hot 100 in recent weeks, and our own Rachel Brodsky discussed the phenomenon in her Week In Pop column a couple of weeks ago. Today, Billboard reports that “Bruno” is now the #1 song in America.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” replaces Adele’s “Easy On Me,” which debuted at #1 back in October and which has held the top spot for 10 nonconsecutive weeks. (It’s had its reign interrupted by Taylor Swift’s 10-minute version of “All Too Well” and by by Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”) This turn of events isn’t that different from what happened in 1993, when “A Whole New World” ended the record-breaking 14-week reign of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

The Encanto soundtrack is also #1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart this week for a third nonconsecutive week. Per Billboard, it’s the first time since the same movie soundtrack has accounted for the #1 album and single in the same week since A Star Is Born and its big hit “Shallow” were #1 simultaneously in 2018.