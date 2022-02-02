Ever since they released their 2019 debut album Awestruck, Nashville-based indie rockers Twen have been putting out their music a song or two at a time. A couple of months ago, they came out with their standalone single “HaHaHome.” Today, they’ve followed it with a new one called “Bore U.” It’s sharp, well-observed pop song written over an itch-scratchy post-punk beat, and it’s got bandleader Jane Fitzsimmons airing out some intense relationship resentment: “Only if I speak do I bore you.”

Jane Fitzsimmons directed Twen’s “Bore U” video, and it’s a good one. In the sharp black-and-white clip, we get some shots of Fitzsimmons performing with the rest of the band, which now appears to be a four-piece rather than just the duo of Fitzsimmons and Ian Jones. Most of the time, though, it’s just Fitzsimmons miming out the lyrics — not lip-syncing, but actually putting on the facepaint and acting out the feelings that those lyrics convey. Check it out below.

The self-released “Bore U” is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.