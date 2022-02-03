The unassuming Hudson Valley dream-pop quintet Battle Ave went on hiatus for six years, but they came back with a self-titled EP last year. In a couple of months, they’ll follow that EP with their new album I Saw The Egg. Last month, the band shared two early singles, “Maya” and “Leo,” the second of which features Laura Stevenson. Today, they’ve released another track.

“Core” is built on a languid, hazy riff that gives way to a gentle stomp. Frontman Jesse Doherty claims that “Core” is one of the band’s heaviest songs, and there’s a bit of doom in its drums, but it’s a whole lot closer to ’90s Low than it is to, say, High On Fire. The song really stretches out and breathes, and there’s a whole lot of bittersweet prettiness in its melodies. Check it out below.

<a href="https://battleave.bandcamp.com/album/i-saw-the-egg">I SAW THE EGG by battle ave.</a>

I Saw The Egg is out 4/1 on Friend Club/Totally Real.