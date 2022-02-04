Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, & Westside Gunn – “John Woo Flick”

New Music February 4, 2022 12:04 PM By Tom Breihan

New Music February 4, 2022 12:04 PM By Tom Breihan

It’s always a little hard to tell what’s going on with Griselda Records, the great Buffalo rap crew and label. The Griselda team always seems to be on the verge of splitting apart, but that just makes it all the more rewarding when the core Griselda team gets back together to talk some shit. Today, we get a new track that brings all three of those main Griselda guys back together.

Conway The Machine has been talking up his new album God Don’t Make Mistakes for a while. The new LP, which follows last year’s From A King To A GOD, is Conway’s first for Eminem’s Shady Records label, and he shared the Alchemist-produced single “Piano Love” back in October. Today, Conway announces that the album will come out later this month and that it’ll feature contributions from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Beanie Sigel, Jill Scott, and T.I.

The title of the new single “John Woo Flick” pays tribute to the greatest director in the history of action cinema, and it features Conway going into heroic-bloodshed mode alongside his brother Westside Gunn and his cousin Benny The Butcher, who’s got his own new Alchemist-produced album coming out soon. On the song, all three of them get into heavy gun-talk and deep NBA-player namechecks over a lurching minor-key beat. Listen below.

God Don’t Make Mistakes is out 2/25 on Shady Records.

