Conway The Machine – “Piano Love” (Prod. The Alchemist)

New Music October 8, 2021 4:29 PM By Peter Helman

Conway really is a machine. The Griselda rapper has already released two full-length albums this year, La Maquina and the Big Ghost LTD collab If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed. He’s already announced the next one, God Don’t Make Mistakes, his debut album for Eminem’s Shady Records. And today, he’s sharing its lead single.

“Piano Love” is a collaboration with star producer the Alchemist, who provides the song’s eerie piano beat. “With ‘Piano Love’ I am giving my fans what they love me for, grimy raps on an insane beat from the Alchemist; something magical that sets the tone for the rest of God Don’t Make Mistakes,” Conway says. “Griselda keep winnin’, you don’t know how to stop it, do you?” he raps on the track. Listen below.

