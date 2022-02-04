Kanye And Kim Fight On Instagram About Daughter North’s TikTok

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are still in the midst of their divorce, and right now, they’re fighting about one social media platform on another social media platform. Specifically, Kanye is upset that their eight-year-old daughter North is on TikTok, where she posts videos from a supervised account that she shares with her mother. Kanye posted a screenshot of their latest clip (lip-syncing to Rae Sremmurd’s “This Could Be Us”) on Instagram, captioning it, “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?”

Kim isn’t happy about Kanye’s response, and TMZ reports that she’s taken to her Instagram story to say so. “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her so much happiness.”

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” Kim continued. “From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

UPDATE: Well, things are getting uglier, as Kanye has responded to Kim’s statement with another post of his own. “What do you mean by main provider ? America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address,” he writes, referencing the time he livestreamed himself driving around looking for Chicago’s birthday party last month. “You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs.” He then blames Kim’s publicist for their arguments: “Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way…”

jeen-yuhs, the upcoming Kanye West documentary series on Netflix, also got a new trailer today. Here’s that: