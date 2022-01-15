Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has dropped a new song with his old collaborator the Game. “Eazy,” which samples Eazy-E’s “Eazy Duz It,” features Kanye rapping about about his divorce from Kim Kardashian and includes a line about her rumored new boyfriend: “God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” Listen below.

In a clip from an interview with Hollywood Unlocked arriving on Monday, Kanye discusses his purchase of the house across the street from Kim Kardashian. “My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule,” he says. “That’s why I even got the house. They flipped it in the media like it was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids.”

He goes on to say that he was stopped from seeing his children at Kim’s house. “Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate,” Kanye says. So, at that point, security was in between me and my children and that’s what was not going to happen.”

“And, I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to,” Kanye continues. “And, that’s where I call my cousins. And, my cousin is real opinionated, you know that. And I said, ‘I need you to go and say these two things.’ Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children, and my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission.” (TMZ reports that Davidson has never been to Kim’s house.)

Today is Kim and Kanye’s daughter Chicago’s birthday, and Kanye went on live this afternoon while driving around searching for her party, which he said he “wasn’t allowed” to know about. (He did eventually find it.)