Roddy Ricch Deactivates Social Media After Criticism Of New Song

With his chart-ruling debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial and its Bieber-thwarting monster hit “The Box” in particular, Roddy Ricch became one of mainstream rap’s biggest stars seemingly overnight. But his sophomore album Live Life Fast pretty much came and went around the holidays, debuting at #4 and disappearing from the top 10 within weeks.

Now, the reaction to a new track he previewed through Twitter seems to have driven him off social media entirely. On Saturday, Ricch posted audio of a song called “Out My Mind.” Within a few hours, he had deactivated his Twitter and posted a peace sign emoji on his Instagram story. In another story, he posted, “Guess I’m a flop now” with a peace sign emoji, followed by “shit crazy” and the 100 emoji. His Instagram has since been deactivated as well.

We are witnessing the Chance The Rapper-ification of Roddy Ricch pic.twitter.com/PNGWeEizn2 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) February 5, 2022

I see nothing wrong with this snippet y’all need to chill on Roddy Ricch pic.twitter.com/CiDXw6dzSd — maicontush (@maicontush1) February 5, 2022

I honestly don’t blame Roddy Ricch for getting off Twitter and Instagram He put out a solid project that took years to make and every move he made, people would tell him his project was mid or trash Stop harassing artists fam, if you don’t like a project, cool, just move on pic.twitter.com/RyBVpHme0M — Jah Talks Music (@JahTalksMusic) February 5, 2022

We need to remember that Roddy Ricch is only 23 years old and is still finding his place in the industry. Artists are still people. I hope he’s doing good mentally. I know he’ll bounce back and we’ll be waiting 💪 pic.twitter.com/c5FLTCvipA — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) February 5, 2022

It’s not time to write Ricch off yet. His song with 42 Dugg last year was awesome.