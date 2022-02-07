Roddy Ricch Deactivates Social Media After Criticism Of New Song
With his chart-ruling debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial and its Bieber-thwarting monster hit “The Box” in particular, Roddy Ricch became one of mainstream rap’s biggest stars seemingly overnight. But his sophomore album Live Life Fast pretty much came and went around the holidays, debuting at #4 and disappearing from the top 10 within weeks.
Now, the reaction to a new track he previewed through Twitter seems to have driven him off social media entirely. On Saturday, Ricch posted audio of a song called “Out My Mind.” Within a few hours, he had deactivated his Twitter and posted a peace sign emoji on his Instagram story. In another story, he posted, “Guess I’m a flop now” with a peace sign emoji, followed by “shit crazy” and the 100 emoji. His Instagram has since been deactivated as well.
It’s not time to write Ricch off yet. His song with 42 Dugg last year was awesome.